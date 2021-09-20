Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Veoneer by 48.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

