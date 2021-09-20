Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MURGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Commerzbank cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.