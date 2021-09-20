Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Moxian stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,002. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moxian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moxian during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

