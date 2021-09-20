Movano Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Movano had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Movano’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MOVE stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano during the second quarter worth $906,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Movano during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 99.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Movano during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

