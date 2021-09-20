Movano Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Movano had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Movano’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
MOVE stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.