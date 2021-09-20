Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.01. 36,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.