Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,901. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

