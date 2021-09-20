Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $26.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $733.10. 221,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,970,703. The stock has a market cap of $725.78 billion, a PE ratio of 381.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

