Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,897 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. 30,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

