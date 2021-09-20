Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,226,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,710,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,266,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

