Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.87. 35,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,716. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.