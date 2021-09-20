Morris Prychidny Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,163.43.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Morris Prychidny purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$8,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Morris Prychidny purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Prychidny bought 7,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$6,900.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Morris Prychidny bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

