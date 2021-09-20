Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 536,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 54.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 83,045 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 137,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,386. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.