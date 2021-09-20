Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $14.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

