Morgan Stanley Trims MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Target Price to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 106,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

