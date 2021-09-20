Morgan Stanley Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $80.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

