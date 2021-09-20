Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

