Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
