Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

