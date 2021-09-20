Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $482,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,098,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,341,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

