Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $287.68 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

