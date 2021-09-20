Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $146.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $159.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

