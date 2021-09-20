Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CCJ stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.