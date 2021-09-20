Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

