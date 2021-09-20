Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

