Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $228.60

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229.58 ($3.00), with a volume of 443173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.60 ($3.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.