Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.55.

MOH stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

