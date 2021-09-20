Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

