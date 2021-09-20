Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $274.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.22.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,796. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.