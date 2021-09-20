MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.