Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,265 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $138,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,999,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.06. The company had a trading volume of 167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.