Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

