Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $21.53 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $21.53 or 0.00047187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $50,406.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00069528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00117381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00175176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.40 or 0.06956059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.23 or 1.00221659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00837931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,267,545 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

