Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,653.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.77 or 0.00349698 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $24,653.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00119747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00174752 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.82 or 0.06914199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.21 or 1.00064359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00835645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 134,509 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

