Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $174.05

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.05, but opened at $197.98. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 43,671 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.