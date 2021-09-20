Minter Network Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $12,662.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,759,051,200 coins and its circulating supply is 4,553,841,633 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

