Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Minim stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 359,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,264. Minim has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minim will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Graham James Chynoweth acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

