Minerva Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up approximately 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $2,361,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $998.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.