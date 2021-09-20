Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.