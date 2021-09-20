Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NCR were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NCR by 11.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 907,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

