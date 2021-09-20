Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 97 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $967,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

