Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $233,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Toro were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

