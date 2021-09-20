Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $224,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 356.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

JKE stock opened at $283.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

