Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $366.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $265.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

