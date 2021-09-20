Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average is $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.