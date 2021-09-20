Metal Price Tops $3.07 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $201.52 million and $125.52 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00311872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00121994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

