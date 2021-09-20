Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $96,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,101 shares of company stock worth $737,912. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.