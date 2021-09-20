Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward Sells 9,470 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MMSI opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.