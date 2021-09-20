Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 425,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,654 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,633,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

