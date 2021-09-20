Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.78. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

