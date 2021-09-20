Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.