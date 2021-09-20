Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $302.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

